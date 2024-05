In connection with the reopening of Quilon Art Gallery, Harmony of Souls, a seven-day painting exhibition, will be held from May 26 to June 1.

Around fifty paintings by artists Siddharthan and Sandhyambika will be displayed. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the exhibition at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. Pratap R. Nair, Prakash R. Nair, K. Amrit Lal, K. Bhaskaran and P. O. J. Labba will participate.

