  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

‘Haritharavam’ for a clean football season to begin in Kozhikode on Monday

Campaign of district Suchitwa Mission to reduce pollution connected to World Cup

December 03, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Suchitwa Mission is organising ‘Haritharavam’, a campaign to divert the new generation to anti-drug and environment protection activities, besides reducing the extent of pollution caused by activities in connection with the FIFA World Cup.

The campaign is being organised with the help of Higher Secondary NSS South District, Green Care Mission, and Green Worms, a waste management agency, with the theme ‘Let’s enjoy football without harming earth’.

The campaign will be launched at the Kozhikode beach on Monday, and it will travel through school campuses in the district in the next two days. A six-foot-tall World Cup model made of eco-friendly materials by Green Care Mission will be handed over to the District NSS coordinator as part of the campaign. Green worms will set up an upcycle studio where students can make models of their favourite footballers using waste materials.

NSS volunteers will conduct a flash mob. Cultural programmes will also be held. The campaign team will collect empty ball pens and sachets from campuses to be handed over to Green Worms as part of a ‘clean premises drive’. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.