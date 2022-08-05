Harithamithram app launched

The goal of a clean Kerala will be achieved through the activities of the Haritha Karma Sena, says Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchu Rani here on Friday.

She was inaugurating the district-level Haritha Karma Sena Sangamam and the launch of the Harithamithram smart garbage monitoring app at the district panchayat at Jayan Memorial Hall.

“The systematic activities of the green task force should be extended to more areas. A huge change can be made if we extend waste disposal activities to more households, providing employment and income to homemakers,” she said.

The Harithamithram app helps local bodies to monitor the field activities of Haritha Karma Sena members and redress grievances. The app comes with a provision to file complaints so that authorities can initiate immediate redressal measures.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function. The Harithamithram logo, a CD, and a handbook were also released at the event. Local bodies and teams carrying out exemplary work were honored. Navkeralam action plan district coordinator S. Isaac gave a presentation on the smart garbage monitoring app, a system for integrated monitoring related to non-organic waste collection. Various local bodies with best green initiatives in the district that include Sasthamcotta, Nedumbana, Chitara, Kottarakkara and Karunagappally made presentations followed by a group discussion.

Panchayat deputy director Joseph Sebastian, Suchitwa Mission district coordinator Soumya Gopalakrishnan, assistant coordinator J. Ratheesh Kumar, Punalur municipality chairperson Nimmi Abraham, and Itthikara block panchayat president N. Sadanandan Pillai, were also present on the occasion.