Harithakarma Sena members to have minimum monthly income of ₹10,000

January 31, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Green Brigade members will be provided personal protection equipment, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The government will ensure that the members of the Harithakarma Sena or the Green Brigade in local self government institutions have a minimum monthly income of ₹10,000, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B.Rajesh said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by P.P. Chitharanjan, Mr. Rajesh said that the Green Brigade members will be provided personal protection equipment. A health insurance scheme, Inspire, is being implemented through Kudumbashree. Of the 25,201 members, 12,600 have renewed this policy. Under the health insurance scheme, medical treatment benefits of up to ₹1 lakh will be provided. Kudumbashree will pay 50% of the premium.

The work on drafting Special Rules for contingent workers in bodies is progressing, the Minister said.

