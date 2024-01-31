GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harithakarma Sena members to have minimum monthly income of ₹10,000

The Green Brigade members will be provided personal protection equipment, says Minister

January 31, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government will ensure that the members of the Harithakarma Sena or the Green Brigade in local self government institutions have a minimum monthly income of ₹10,000, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B.Rajesh said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by P.P. Chitharanjan, Mr. Rajesh said that the Green Brigade members will be provided personal protection equipment. A health insurance scheme, Inspire, is being implemented through Kudumbashree. Of the 25,201 members, 12,600 have renewed this policy. Under the health insurance scheme, medical treatment benefits of up to ₹1 lakh will be provided. Kudumbashree will pay 50% of the premium.

The work on drafting Special Rules for contingent workers in bodies is progressing, the Minister said.

