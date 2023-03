March 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Haritha V. Kumar assumed office as the District Collector of Alappuzha on Friday.

A 2013 batch IAS officer, Ms. Kumar is the 56th Collector of the district. The Collector said that she would continue the ongoing development works in the district and would work for the welfare of women, children, transgender and differently abled. Prior to taking charge in Alappuzha, she was the District Collector of Thrissur. She hails from Thiruvananthapuram.