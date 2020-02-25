Haritha Sena training camp today

PALAKKAD

25 February 2020 22:57 IST

The National Haritha Sena will impart training to teachers from the district here on Wednesday.

The best Haritha Sena coordinators will be felicitated at a function to be held at Snehatheeram V.V.K. Hall near Yakara railway gate. School Haritha Sena coordinators should reach the function with their annual reports.

District coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said here that those yet to get the annual working fund of the Haritha Sena should provide bank account and Aadhaar details.

Those wishing to attend a nature study camp to be held at Chulannur Peacock Sanctuary should register their names by Wednesday evening. For details, contact: 9446961852.