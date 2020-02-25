Kerala

Haritha Sena training camp today

The National Haritha Sena will impart training to teachers from the district here on Wednesday.

The best Haritha Sena coordinators will be felicitated at a function to be held at Snehatheeram V.V.K. Hall near Yakara railway gate. School Haritha Sena coordinators should reach the function with their annual reports.

District coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said here that those yet to get the annual working fund of the Haritha Sena should provide bank account and Aadhaar details.

Those wishing to attend a nature study camp to be held at Chulannur Peacock Sanctuary should register their names by Wednesday evening. For details, contact: 9446961852.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 10:57:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/haritha-sena-training-camp-today/article30916431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY