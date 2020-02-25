Haritha Sena training camp today

The National Haritha Sena will impart training to teachers from the district here on Wednesday.
The best Haritha Sena coordinators will be felicitated at a function to be held at Snehatheeram V.V.K. Hall near Yakara railway gate. School Haritha Sena coordinators should reach the function with their annual reports.
District coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said here that those yet to get the annual working fund of the Haritha Sena should provide bank account and Aadhaar details.
Those wishing to attend a nature study camp to be held at Chulannur Peacock Sanctuary should register their names by Wednesday evening. For details, contact: 9446961852.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.