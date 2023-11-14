ADVERTISEMENT

Haritha Sabhas held at various places in Alappuzha

November 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Students visiting houses in Punnapra South grama panchayat as part of the Haritha Sabha held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

As part of the ‘Malinyamuktham Nava Keralam’ campaign to achieve the goal of a garbage-free State, children’s Haritha Sabhas were held at various places in the district on Tuesday.

A Harita Sabha organised under the aegis of Punnapra South grama panchayat was held at Upper Primary School, Punnapra. Students from three schools in the region attended the programme. Later, students visited houses in the local body and collected data on waste management practices and environmental hygiene. Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus distributed certificates to students.

Another Haritha Sabha held under the aegis of Cherthala municipality was inaugurated by municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan. Around 130 students from various schools in the municipal limits attended the programme. Mararikulam North grama panchayat organised a Haritha Sabha at Sree Narayana Trust Higher Secondary School, S.N. Puram, Cherthala. It was inaugurated by Mararikulam North panchayat president Sudarsanabai K.

