HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haritha Sabhas held at various places in Alappuzha

November 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Students visiting houses in Punnapra South grama panchayat as part of the Haritha Sabha held on Tuesday.

Students visiting houses in Punnapra South grama panchayat as part of the Haritha Sabha held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

As part of the ‘Malinyamuktham Nava Keralam’ campaign to achieve the goal of a garbage-free State, children’s Haritha Sabhas were held at various places in the district on Tuesday.

A Harita Sabha organised under the aegis of Punnapra South grama panchayat was held at Upper Primary School, Punnapra. Students from three schools in the region attended the programme. Later, students visited houses in the local body and collected data on waste management practices and environmental hygiene. Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus distributed certificates to students.

Another Haritha Sabha held under the aegis of Cherthala municipality was inaugurated by municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan. Around 130 students from various schools in the municipal limits attended the programme. Mararikulam North grama panchayat organised a Haritha Sabha at Sree Narayana Trust Higher Secondary School, S.N. Puram, Cherthala. It was inaugurated by Mararikulam North panchayat president Sudarsanabai K.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.