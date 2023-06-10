Haritha on social empowerment track, offers mental health support to girls, women students

June 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Haritha, the women student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is evolving into an organisation for social empowerment.

Under its new leadership, Haritha has launched an ambitious life-support programme titled Supporting Mantra to Initiate Life Enlightenment (SMILE).

Foremost among the five-pronged SMILE project is the mental health support system offered by the organisation to girls and women students. “We are giving so much priority to mental health support because of the increasing suicide tendency found among youth,” said Haritha State general secretary Rumaiza Rafeeque.

Haritha decided to focus on mental health with the support of psychologists from across the State as they found that campus education alone would not strengthen a person to handle all life situations. “We are assuring the students that there is definitely someone to listen to their woes. We have a panel of psychologists. We will connect them with the students whenever the latter are in need of support,” said Ms. Rafeeque.

Online consultation with psychologists has already begun, and, according to Haritha leaders, it is making a positive impact on the students. The student body will soon start listening hubs in major towns across the State for offline consultation.

‘Shefence’

Haritha will soon start teaching basic self-defence techniques to girl students. “There may be situations when none can save a woman but herself. Vandana’s tragic death in a hospital casualty wing in recent weeks was a classic example. Women should be both mentally and physically alert and strong,” said Ms. Rafeeque.

Haritha has named the programme Shefence. Anshifa, a Kalarippayattu expert among them, will lead Shefence. Haritha officials said they would open the registration link for self-defence learning in a couple of days. “In fact, we are proud that we have a martial arts teacher from among us,” she added.

Education empowerment is also an important component of the SMILE project. Haritha will offer orientation and training programmes for different competitive examinations, including civil services. A two-day residential camp held at Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal IAS Academy at Perinthalmanna last week evoked warm response from students. Mohammedali Shihab, an IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre, led classes at the camp.

‘Fempreneurs’

Skill development and entrepreneurship promotion among women are also the objectives of SMILE. Haritha State president Aysha Banu said training in public speaking and photography was being offered in the initial phase. Business trainer Casac Benjali led a day-long workshop on public speaking in May.

“We are giving shape to a community named Fempreneurs to help each other to market their products,” said Ms. Rafeeque.

P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, will inaugurate Fempreneurs this month. Haritha leaders said SMILE would have its total rollout by the middle of July.

