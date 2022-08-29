Haritha Mithram smart garbage app launched

Haritha Mithram, a mobile application aimed at streamlining waste collection and management, has been rolled out in Alappuzha municipality.

It has been inaugurated by Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj at Sanathanapuram.

The smart garbage monitoring system is being implemented in local bodies across the State by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with the Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Local Self-Government department (LSGD), as part of introducing digitalisation in waste management.

Officials say the system would be extended to other wards in Alappuzha municipality soon. Once launched in all wards, the entire process of solid waste management including door-to-door collection by Haritha Karma Sena members, removal of scrap from material collection facilities, mini material collection facilities, and resource recovery facilities along with management of household and institutional waste in the civic body will be coordinated through the Haritha Mithram smart garbage application.

The Haritha Keralam Mission is in the process of introducing the system in 43 local self-government institutions including 37 grama panchayats and six municipalities in the district in the first phase. Officials say that details of all households and institutions in the 43 local bodies would be made available in the monitoring system.

The public could also lodge complaints regarding waste management through the mobile application.

The Keltron, which developed Haritha Mithram, is providing technical support