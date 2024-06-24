ADVERTISEMENT

Haritha leaders arrested for blocking RDD office

Published - June 24, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police removing a Haritha member who protested against shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar by gheraoing the RDD office in Malappuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Haritha, the girl students’ wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), joined the ongoing strike against the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar, on Monday.

The police arrested and removed four Haritha leaders who gheraoed the office of the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Education here on Monday.

They foiled attempts by the protesting students to lock the office. The Haritha leaders arrested were MSF State vice president P.H. Aysha Banu, Haritha district chairperson T.P. Fida, and conveners Shoufa Kavungal and Rameesa Jahan.

