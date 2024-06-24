GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haritha leaders arrested for blocking RDD office

Published - June 24, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police removing a Haritha member who protested against shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar by gheraoing the RDD office in Malappuram on Monday.

Police removing a Haritha member who protested against shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar by gheraoing the RDD office in Malappuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Haritha, the girl students’ wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), joined the ongoing strike against the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar, on Monday.

The police arrested and removed four Haritha leaders who gheraoed the office of the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Education here on Monday.

They foiled attempts by the protesting students to lock the office. The Haritha leaders arrested were MSF State vice president P.H. Aysha Banu, Haritha district chairperson T.P. Fida, and conveners Shoufa Kavungal and Rameesa Jahan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.