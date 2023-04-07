Haritha Karma Sena widens coverage in capital

April 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Haritha Karma Sena, which are deployed by local bodies to collect non biodegradable waste from households and shops for recycling purposes, have drastically extended their coverage in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area with the total user fee collection crossing ₹1 crore. As per data from the Corporation, the senas have been formed in 99 out of 100 wards, and are now providing services to close to one lakh households and 12,000 shops.

In March, the senas collected a total of 1.39 lakh kg of non-biodegradable waste from houses and shops in the city.

“We are now having an average daily collection of 4,500 kg of non-biodegradable waste. These materials used to end up in the nearby compounds or public spaces or water bodies. Now, they have become part of the recycling system. Private agencies are still collecting non-biodegradable waste from around 30,000 houses. These groups will be integrated into our system,” said a Corporation official.

As per the Corporation’s estimates, the city has a total of 3.35 lakh houses which have people currently residing in it. The Haritha Karma Senas in various wards have until now visited 1.64 lakh households out of these, out of which 95,130 households have begun paying user fee for services. The Senas in the month of March had a total revenue of ₹1.09 crore, with ₹3.95 lakh out of this being earned from the sales of the collected waste.

The Haritha Karma Sena was constituted as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. Below Poverty Line (BPL) families have been exempted from the payment of user fees to Haritha Karma Senas for the collection of waste. The Senas have started affixing QR codes in front of the houses that have signed up for their services, which can be accessed through the Haritha Mithram mobile application.