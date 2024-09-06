ADVERTISEMENT

Haritha Karma Sena members to get ₹1,000 as Onam festival allowance

Published - September 06, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Onam has brought extra joy to the 34,627 Haritha Karma Sena members under the Kudumbashree mission.

The government has sanctioned the Haritha Karma Sena members ₹1,000 each from the own fund of local self-government institutions as festival allowance. The government has issued orders to corporations, municipalities, and grama panchayats to this effect.

The sanction this year comes in the wake of a letter from the Kudumbashree executive director urging the government to sanction festival allowance this year as had been in 2023 too.

