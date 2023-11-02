Haritha Karma Sena members get trollies

November 02, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Punnapra South grama panchayat has distributed trollies to the members of the Haritha Karma Sena for waste collection. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA, in a function held on the premises of the panchayat office on Thursday.

The panchayat officials said that Haritha Karma Sena members would collect plastic waste from households in trollies and bring it to mini material collection facilities. The waste would then be transported to the main material collection facilities in an electric pickup van. The segregated waste would be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company Limited.

The local body distributed 17 trollies, spending ₹17,500 for each unit, in the initial phase. As many as 30 Haritha Karma Sena members are engaged in plastic waste collection in the local body. The panchayat has also set up material collection facilities in all the 17 wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus presided. Punnapra South panchayat secretary V.M. Saji, panchayat vice president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.