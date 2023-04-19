Haritha Karma Sena gets electric vehicles for waste collection

April 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Wednesday handed over electric vehicles to the Haritha Karma Senas in the district. The senas, which are set to play a key role in the waste management activities at the local level, are being provided the electric vehicles to ensure 100% door-by-door coverage in collecting non-biodegradable waste from houses and taking it to material collection facilities.

With this, Haritha Karma Senas in 52 local bodies in the district have electric vehicles. Rented vehicles are being used in the rest of the local bodies which will also have electric vehicles by the end of the year.