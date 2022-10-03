Haritha Karma Sena finds a bundle of cash from plastic waste at Vadakara Municipality in Kozhikode

Owners shall contact the HKS directly with proof

Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members of Vadakara Municipality got a bundle of cash while they were segregating plastic waste collected from various shops and houses in the town. The Hariyali Harithakarma Sena has verified and confirmed that they are not fake notes and has stored them at the Material Recovery Facility at Narayana Nagar. The owners of the cash shall contact the HKS directly with proof to collect the cash, a press release said.