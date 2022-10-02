Haritamitram app inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 02, 2022 22:59 IST

The Corporation-level inauguration of ‘Haritamitram Smart Garbage Monitoring System’ for effective doorstep collection and scientific treatment of plastic and other inorganic garbage was held here on Sunday.

The mobile app has been jointly developed by Harita Keralam and Suchitwa Missions with the support of Keltron.

According to Mayor Prasanna, data collection from all houses and institutions will be completed before October 31. Ten Kudumbashree workers selected from the specially trained auxiliary group will conduct data collection in each division.

Garbage collection, availability of user fee and progress of sanitation works will be accurately assessed. Beneficiaries can use the system to request services and submit complaints.

