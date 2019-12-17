Harita Keralam Mission to rejuvenate Madhurampuzha

The 7-km-long Madhurampuzha rivulet, a tributary of the Manimala meandering through the delta in Kuttoor grama panchayat, is soon to be rejuvenated. Thanks to the State-sponsored Harita Keralam Mission for bringing the degraded rivulet to the ambit of the Ini Njan Ozhukatte programme aimed at restoring the lost glory of freshwater streams.

An apolitical popular committee has been constituted to monitor and supervise the rivulet rejuvenation work in the coming days. V.R. Suresh Venpala, popular committee chairman and V.R. Rajesh, convener, told The Hindu that the mission was to restore the glory of the Madhurampuzha by facilitating its free and smooth flow from the origin near Vanchimala to Thengeli-Ettukadavu, and from there to the Manimala river, covering a total of seven kilometres.

Mr. Rajesh said the grama panchayat and various Government departments were the key stakeholders of the Madhurampuzha rejuvenation project, apart from the Harita Keralam Mission.

Birds’ haven

The once vibrant rivulet was also a seasonal ‘resort’ of migratory birds, besides irrigating the farm lands of Kuttoor-North, Njadickalpara, Puthoorkadavu, Varanethu, and the Thuruthel region three decades ago.

The degradation of the waterbody began with the depletion of the Manimala riverbed owing to indiscriminate river-sand mining.

Mr. Rajesh said there was a time when the villagers used to conduct canoe races on the Madhurampuzha. But, now, the rivulet has turned into a narrow marshy channel full of weeds.

The rivulet turns active during the floods and the manmade blocks on its course often lead to prolonged waterlogging on the eastern side of the MC Road, inundating many residential buildings, says Mr. Rajesh.

He said the rejuvenation work of the waterbody would be launched from Njadickalpara on Thursday and as many as 1,000 villagers are expected to attend the programme.