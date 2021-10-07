Kerala

Harishankar elated at success

Harishankar M., who bagged second rank in KEAM 2021, shares his joy with family members on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: .

Harishankar M., a native of Karamala, Kottayam, who bagged the second rank in the KEAM entrance, said here on Thursday that he never expected to perform so well in the examination.

“For the previous six months, I devoted more than 10 hours a day to studies and I am happy that my hard work has paid off,” he said, adding that to come second was never in his dreams.

He attributed his success primarily to his tutors at the Chavara CMI Public School at Pala, where he pursued the higher secondary programme.

On his preference for higher education, Harishankar said he would like to pursue electrical engineering. “The college would be decided at a later stage as I am awaiting the results of the JEE (Advanced) 2021, the results of which was expected soon,” he said.

Harishankar is the younger son of P.G. Manoharan and P.S. Jayasree of Poovakulam. His elder sister, M. Kavyalakshmi, is a final year BDS student.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 7:20:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/harishankar-elated-at-success/article36879939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY