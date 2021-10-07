Harishankar elated at success

Harishankar M., a native of Karamala, Kottayam, who bagged the second rank in the KEAM entrance, said here on Thursday that he never expected to perform so well in the examination.

“For the previous six months, I devoted more than 10 hours a day to studies and I am happy that my hard work has paid off,” he said, adding that to come second was never in his dreams.

He attributed his success primarily to his tutors at the Chavara CMI Public School at Pala, where he pursued the higher secondary programme.

On his preference for higher education, Harishankar said he would like to pursue electrical engineering. “The college would be decided at a later stage as I am awaiting the results of the JEE (Advanced) 2021, the results of which was expected soon,” he said.

Harishankar is the younger son of P.G. Manoharan and P.S. Jayasree of Poovakulam. His elder sister, M. Kavyalakshmi, is a final year BDS student.