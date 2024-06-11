ADVERTISEMENT

Haris Beeran submits nomination papers for RS polls

Published - June 11, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Senior advocate of the Supreme Court and the representative of the Indian Union Muslim League, Haris Beeran, submitted his nomination as United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Rajya Sabha candidate on Tuesday. Mr. Beeran, who reached the Legislature Secretariat along with UDF leaders, submitted his nomination papers before the electoral officer and Legislature Special Secretary Shaji C. Baby. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty and UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M.K. Muneer, K.P.A. Majeed, Mons Joseph, among others, were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US