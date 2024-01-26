Hariharan’s Be Misaal’ held in Kozhikode

January 26, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode:

Kozhikode hosted Hariharan’s Be-Misal, the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations of singer Hariharan’s Ghazal journey, at the Calicut Trade Centre on Thursday amidst an enthusiastic audience that never failed to catch a beat or sing along when the singers demanded.

As Hariharan began the concert with his own composition ‘Hasi Apni’, the applause for every nuance he brought into his singing bagged a huge round of applause and cheers from the crowd, which further encouraged the singer. He entertained them further with compositions such as ‘Asar Usko Zara Nahi Hota’ and ‘Hasna ko chandm Jawani ko Kaval Kehti hai’ and ‘Aawaara.. aawara..’

Mr.Hariharan had told reporters on the previous day that he was happy to sing before an audience that actually knew and understood Ghazal. K.P.Ranjith, one of the organisers of the event had confessed that he found Kozhikode apt to begin the celebrations as it was the land of M.S.Baburaj and music lovers.

Singers Harish Sivaramakrishnan and Sithara and Sreenath also joined Hariharan on the stage.

The event was organised by ‘Quadro ventures’, a group of Mr.Hariharan’s well wishers and Steelify Kitchens and Beyond, besides Mr.K.P.Ranjith a friend of the singer. The celebration will continue at Kochi, Bengaluru, Dubai and Qatar after April.

