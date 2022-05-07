Haridas murder case: Court rejects bail petition of two accused

The Thalassery court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of ten accused in the case

The Thalassery First Additional Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​two accused in the murder case of CPI(M) activist Punnol Haridas.

Haridas, a fisherman who was returning from work, was murdered in front his house in the early hours on February 21.

The bail plea was filed by the first accused, Municipal Councilor Lijesh, and the 11th accused, Prajeesh alias Praji. District Sessions Court Judge A.V. Mridula dismissed the petition.

The court had earlier rejected the bail pleas of ten accused in the case. Fifteen accused have been arrested in the case. Two of them, including Reshma who was arrested for harbouring an accused in her house, were granted bail. Two more accused are yet to be arrested.

District government pleader Advocate K. Ajith Kumar, appearing for the prosecution, told the court that the accused should not be granted bail. The government has appointed Advocate K. Vishwan as the special prosecutor for the case.