Haridas murder: bombs hurled as police carry out raids

Police searching for absconding accused

Crude bombs were hurled when a police team went in search of the absconding accused in the Haridas murder case at Palloor in Mahe.

According to the police, bombs were hurled during midnight at Palloor, near Chembra, when the police team were carrying out a raid at the house of Deepak, the accused who has been absconding in the case. No one was injured in the incident.

Local residents said they woke up to a huge blast at midnight. The Palloor police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The police are looking for two more accused who were allegedly involved in the murder case.

Earlier, the Thalassery First Additional Sessions Court had rejected the bail petition of nine of the eleven accused in the case.

The victim, Haridas, a fisherman, was hacked to death allegedly by RSS and BJP workers on February 21 at around 1.30 a.m. He was returning home after work when he was attacked.