Harassment of doctor: IMA complains to CM, SPC

February 23, 2024 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the State Police Chief expressing their apprehensions over the alleged laxity on the part of the police in arresting a youth, who is accused of sexually harassing a woman doctor.

The doctor was conducting an online clinic on the Health department’s e-Sanjeevani portal on January 26, when a youth from Kottayam, who entered the portal using a fake identity, indulged in exhibitionism and harassed the doctor.

The doctor, with permission from the National Health Mission, had registered a police complaint the same day, along with all evidence.

The IMA pointed out that though the Kazhakkuttam police registered a case and identified the accused, nothing further was done to arrest the person or initiate any legal proceedings against him.

The accused also leaked the doctor’s address and phone number on social media, following which the doctor has been up against constant harassment from strangers, including the youth’s parents.

The IMA pointed out that the crime committed was serious enough to be charged under the IT Act 2005 and the laws to prevent sexual assault against women and it was condemnable that expedited efforts were not being taken by the police to bring the accused to book.

It appealed to the Chief Minister that the police be directed to arrest the accused immediately.

