Kerala

Har Ghar Tiranga: Kudumbashree producing 50 lakh flags in Kerala

The flags are being stitched by nearly 4,000 members under 700 Kudumbashree tailoring units in the State. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 03, 2022 22:18 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:18 IST

The Kudumbashree is arranging 50 lakh national flags to fly in houses in Kerala as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Tricolour will be hoisted in houses, educational institutions, government and quasi-government institutions from August 13 to 15. The flags are being stitched by nearly 4,000 members under 700 Kudumbashree tailoring units.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The flags are being produced in seven sizes as per the Flag Code in the 3:2 ratio (length to height). These will be priced between ₹20 and ₹120 apiece.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district Kudumbashree missions will supervise the production of the flags on the basis of the numbers needed by schools as communicated by school authorities. In the case of households without students, local bodies will communicate regarding the number of flags needed.

Nearly 3 lakh flags are being produced in a day, as per requirement. Once the production is over, the Kudumbashree will provide the flags to schools and institutions

The Tricolour is expected to be hoisted in the houses of 45 lakh Kudumbashree members in the State as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga drive to mark the 75th Independence Day.

The CFC Apparel Park at Parassala under the Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram district mission has received an order for 5,000 flags, unit member Haritha said. A 15-member Kudumbashree groups are stitching the flags. Ms. Haritha said one person was able to manufacture 200 Tricolours a day.

All schools in Parassala grama panchayat would be provided the necessary number of flags within two days. Schools in the Poovar and Vizhinjam areas too have requested for flags, and the unit was equipped to meet the demand, she said.

The Har Ghar Tiranga drive will be observed nationwide to pay respect to the national flag and inspire national integration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...