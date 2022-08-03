Har Ghar Tiranga: Kudumbashree producing 50 lakh flags in Kerala

The flags are being stitched by nearly 4,000 members under 700 Kudumbashree tailoring units in the State. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 03, 2022 22:18 IST

Tricolour to be hoisted from August 13 to 15

The Kudumbashree is arranging 50 lakh national flags to fly in houses in Kerala as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Tricolour will be hoisted in houses, educational institutions, government and quasi-government institutions from August 13 to 15. The flags are being stitched by nearly 4,000 members under 700 Kudumbashree tailoring units.

The flags are being produced in seven sizes as per the Flag Code in the 3:2 ratio (length to height). These will be priced between ₹20 and ₹120 apiece.

The district Kudumbashree missions will supervise the production of the flags on the basis of the numbers needed by schools as communicated by school authorities. In the case of households without students, local bodies will communicate regarding the number of flags needed.

Nearly 3 lakh flags are being produced in a day, as per requirement. Once the production is over, the Kudumbashree will provide the flags to schools and institutions

The Tricolour is expected to be hoisted in the houses of 45 lakh Kudumbashree members in the State as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga drive to mark the 75th Independence Day.

The CFC Apparel Park at Parassala under the Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram district mission has received an order for 5,000 flags, unit member Haritha said. A 15-member Kudumbashree groups are stitching the flags. Ms. Haritha said one person was able to manufacture 200 Tricolours a day.

All schools in Parassala grama panchayat would be provided the necessary number of flags within two days. Schools in the Poovar and Vizhinjam areas too have requested for flags, and the unit was equipped to meet the demand, she said.

The Har Ghar Tiranga drive will be observed nationwide to pay respect to the national flag and inspire national integration.