‘Har Ghar Thiranga’ campaign begins in Wayanad

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha hoisting the National Flag at Karlad lake as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Flag was hoisted at government offices, houses, shops, and educational and financial institutions in Wayanad district as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The district administration, various departments, and educational institutions are organising programmes to mark the occasion.

District Collector A. Geetha hoisted the flag at her official residence here and Karlad lake.

The 27 tailoring units of the Kudumbashree district mission have manufactured and disbursed 90,000 flags for the occasion.

Students of Mary Matha College of Arts and Science, Mananthavady, erected a freedom wall as a part of the festival and 30 students painted on the 120-metre canvass wall.

T. Siddique, MLA, inaugurated a two-day Fish Fest of the Fisheries department on Saturday here in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The district-level Independence Day celebrations will be inaugurated by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran at SKMJ High School ground here on Monday.

The Minister will hoist the National Flag at 8. am. Mr. Saseendran will receive the guard of honour during the Independence Day parade by the police, Excise, Forest forces, National Cadet Corps, students’ police platoons, Junior Red Cross, and Scouts and Guides to be held at 8 .10 a.m. The Minister will deliver the Independence Day message on the occasion.