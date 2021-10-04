Happy to be back on campus

Students of B.Sc. Psychology of Women’s college reclaim some of their past joyous experiences

Like countless other students, the first year of college was a cherished experience for Maria Tharakan, Ekta Benny, and Thahira Rahman, students of Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud.

After one year of online classes, the B.Sc. Psychology students returned to campus on Monday hoping to reclaim some of that joy and camaraderie in what is left of their final year of undergraduate studies.

The classmates admit it feels as if they are setting foot on campus for the first time ever. “We are very glad to see our friends and teachers. Also, offline classes where we learn in-person are more effective, and this being the final year, the months ahead are very crucial for us,” says Maria.

Sitting next to a friend has become something to worry about owing to COVID-19, and this has been very difficult to process for students. However, they need to get accustomed to a new mode of friendship over the next few months, says Ekta.

Thahira feels following protocols will be tough, especially as the girls are thrilled to meet their friends face-to-face. While ostensibly the pandemic has put paid to physical contact, sanitisers will allow them some leeway.

The days ahead will likely be different in terms of academics too. The Psychology practicals usually require them to bring in human subjects for evaluation but as per COVID-19 protocols, students had been required to make predictions during examinations rather than conduct experiments on human subjects. “We do not know how the exams will be conducted now,” they say.

But more worrying, they say, is the unpredictability of examinations and juggling multiple semesters simultaneously. “That has been really stressful for students. With friends around, one does not fully realise the stress, but with everyone isolated in their rooms away from college, they end up overthinking and feeling very out of sorts,” says Ekta.

Colleges are required to appoint counsellors, but many students do not know about them or feel hesitant about reaching out to them. That needs to be normalised, says Maria.

As Psychology students, they understand when their friends are going through a hard time, but as students they have constraints in providing help. “We cannot push them to seek help; they have to be willing to ask for it. That is where the challenge lies. Creating awareness online and offline will help,” they say.

As far as events and celebrations on campus go, the girls intend to study hard but also make the most of the remaining months to have a blast.

“The first semester is when we really had fun. We have missed many experiences since then. Now, we have one semester left and the examinations will be upon us soon, but we should mingle and get back on track,” says Thahira.