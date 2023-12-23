GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Happiness Kochi project must tackle critical civic issues that take a toll on mental health, say stakeholders

Kochi Corporation launches ‘Happiness Kochi - Caring for the Wellness of All’ project. Mayor says the civic body has done much to make optimal use of funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited and others to augment open spaces in the city

December 23, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
The GCDA, which is spending substantial amounts to reconstruct the compound wall around its office at Kadavanthra, has not repaired the crumbling structure beside the houseboat-shaped bridge on the new walkway at Marine Drive.

The GCDA, which is spending substantial amounts to reconstruct the compound wall around its office at Kadavanthra, has not repaired the crumbling structure beside the houseboat-shaped bridge on the new walkway at Marine Drive. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Grossly inadequate open spaces, encroached footpaths, proliferation of polluting small-scale industrial units and godowns in residential areas, worsening traffic snarls, and mosquito menace have given rise to the demand that the Kochi Corporation take into account all these while implementing the ‘Happiness Kochi - Caring for the Wellness of All’ project that was launched here on Saturday.

The demand to ensure mental and physical health by redressing such basic issues comes in the wake of the happiness project laying emphasis on ensuring the comprehensive mental health of Kochiites. It was inaugurated by a psychologist and is being implemented with the help of Cochin Shipyard’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Terming the project a timely initiative, Ajith Kumar P.C., general secretary of Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) said people had been encountering several mental and physical challenges post-pandemic. “There were many who even took their lives. In this situation, it is imperative that the Kochi Corporation takes the lead in augmenting basic infrastructure for unwinding and recreation, be it parks or playgrounds in each division. This is also crucial for socio-cultural interaction among people at the ward level. In addition, care must be taken so that footpaths and walkways are beautified and are made senior citizen-friendly. With vehicular and other pollution going up, care must be taken to plant more trees,” he added.

Echoing a similar view, D.G. Suresh, secretary of the apex body of residents’ associations spoke of the acute shortfall of open spaces and playgrounds for children and youth in the city. “Those like the JLN Stadium are out of bounds for members of the public. Open spaces with ample green cover can be developed around them for families and youth. This is crucial to wean youth and others away from narcotics. It is shocking to see that the Ambedhkar Stadium in the city wears an orphaned look owing to slack upkeep. The civic agency must also take a cue from countries such as Thailand where vacant spaces beneath flyovers are optimally utilised to host sports and indoor games,” he said.

Citing how well-to-do people have costly alternatives for physical fitness and to unwind, former Mayor Tony Chammany said civic and other government agencies could do much to improve the mental and physical well-being of common people. “India has a very low rank in the global happiness index. Cities like Kochi can take the lead in bringing about well-designed and properly maintained public spaces, commuting modes, and decentralised health care. Any lethargy in this regard will intensify the exodus of youth who prefer to study and settle abroad,” Mr. Chammany said.

Cities must have at least 10% of their space as green, open public spaces. Kochi does not fit the bill, with even the few open spaces and footpaths heavily encroached upon. In addition, the Kochi master plan must ensure dedicated residential and commercial spaces, so that residents are not affected by air, noise and water pollution, he added.

Speaking about the need to improve the mental health of Kochiites, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the taboo around seeking the help of mental health professionals must change. Psychiatrists, Kudumbasree personnel, and others can play a vital role, especially at the school and ward levels, to improve the state of affairs. Yoga and exercises can help improve mental and physical well-being.

Regarding open spaces, he said the civic body had done much to make optimal use of funds from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and others to augment such spaces. Demarcating residential and commercial zones is ideal. But inclusion of such a proposal faced opposition while readying the master plan (that is slated to be finalised in early 2024).

