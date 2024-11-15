 />
Happiness Corner for elderly, by youngsters

The corner, set up at a cost of ₹1.5 lakh, is being funded by 40 local youngsters under the banner of Nechayil Road Residents’ Collective.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran
Elderly persons resting at the Happiness Corner built at Kalpalli near Mavoor in Kozhikode.

Elderly persons resting at the Happiness Corner built at Kalpalli near Mavoor in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Nestled between two streams and the Mavoor wetlands, at Kalpalli near Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode, is a special Happiness Corner where elderly residents gather daily to chat and connect with friends and acquaintances. At a time when senior citizens are confined to their homes, the vibrant space serves as a heart-warming tribute to the elderly, from the younger generation.

“Earlier, we had road junctions that served as gathering spots where people, especially senior citizens, would come together to chat. However, as the locality developed these small corners disappeared, leaving the elderly without a space for casual conversations. This initiative is our humble effort to bring back those corners and provide a space for the elderly to alleviate their boredom,” said Hameed P.M., one of the brains behind the facility.

The Happiness Corner, set up at a cost of ₹1.5 lakh, was funded by 40 local youngsters under the banner of Nechayil Road Residents’ Collective, which is soon to be registered as a residents’ association.

The small open-air platform along the streams is located on the poramboke land of the Public Works department. “There is a Pakal Veedu [elderly day care] nearby, but it is not operational. I had seen similar facilities at Mankavu and Perumanna, which inspired the idea for the Happiness Corner,” said Mr. Hameed.

The Corner has handrails around it and a granite stone-paved floor. The neatly arranged pink chairs along the sides can accommodate 15 people at a time.

“The location is very scenic, with a mild breeze throughout the day. The nearby water body attracts migratory birds regularly. Since the water is covered with algae, there is no threat of mosquitoes,” explained Sahad Puthiyoth, another youngster behind the initiative.

The Happiness Corner was inaugurated four months ago. “Ever since we made the arrangements, people have stopped dumping waste here. The space has become clean and inviting,” said P.M. Basheer, another youngster involved in the project. He added that this model could be replicated in other areas to help clean up and rejuvenate public spaces.

