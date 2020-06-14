Handrails of Kuthiran iron bridge to be rebuilt

The handrails of the iron bridge at Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway (NH 544), which is in a dangerous condition, will be rebuilt immediately.
The handles of the bridge were damaged following many accidents that happened there.
District Collector S. Shanavas and Government Chief Whip K. Rajan visited the iron bridge and the Kuthiran tunnels and reviewed the situation.
The Collector asked the National Highways Authority officials to complete the work of the iron bridge urgently. The plan is to complete the works in three days, said the Chief Whip.
