Handloom weavers seek action against fake products

July 30, 2023 - KOCHI

Handloom weavers’ groups have appealed to the State government to intervene to prevent the sale of fake items under the guise of handloom products as the Onam sales season begins.

Powerloom products from within the State and outside were being sold in the market under handloom brands, alleged T.S. Baby, president of Paravur Handloom Cooperative. He said Onam season was a peak season for the sale of traditional handwoven products. There is awareness among the people about the need to promote handloom items. However, unscrupulous elements were taking advantage of the situation to push their fake products in the market, he added.

Sources in the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles said all genuine handloom products were to reach the market only with the Handloom Mark provided through the Central government. The Handloom Mark Scheme was launched nearly two decades ago to brand handloom products and secure the products’ premium position in the market, both domestic and export. The Handlook Mark programme is promoted by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms and the Textiles Committee implements the scheme.

Sources said most of the handloom products in the State were sold through Hanveev and Hantex, which had the Handloom Mark.

