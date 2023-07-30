HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Handloom weavers seek action against fake products

July 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Handloom weavers’ groups have appealed to the State government to intervene to prevent the sale of fake items under the guise of handloom products as the Onam sales season begins.

Powerloom products from within the State and outside were being sold in the market under handloom brands, alleged T.S. Baby, president of Paravur Handloom Cooperative. He said Onam season was a peak season for the sale of traditional handwoven products. There is awareness among the people about the need to promote handloom items. However, unscrupulous elements were taking advantage of the situation to push their fake products in the market, he added.

Sources in the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles said all genuine handloom products were to reach the market only with the Handloom Mark provided through the Central government. The Handloom Mark Scheme was launched nearly two decades ago to brand handloom products and secure the products’ premium position in the market, both domestic and export. The Handlook Mark programme is promoted by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms and the Textiles Committee implements the scheme.

Sources said most of the handloom products in the State were sold through Hanveev and Hantex, which had the Handloom Mark.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.