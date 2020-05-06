Handloom weavers rue lost Vishu season

Hit by the loss of back-to-back seasons and the shortage of raw material, the handloom sector in the State is awaiting a bleak future with no immediate chances of revival. Even as small units slowly scramble back to work, the weavers have no idea how to hold on as the virus has completely upended the industry.

Onam and Vishu are two revenue-generating seasons for the sector and after losing the Vishu sales to COVID-19, they fear an all-time low business in the coming months.

“In Malabar the domestic sales will peak during April because of Vishu and various temple festivals. In May we usually start preparations for Onam, but now everything is on hold as we have no idea when the disease will abate. Most probably there will not be a huge demand for Onam market and there are mass cancellation of orders as people are postponing weddings and calling off celebrations,” says Geetha, a weaver from Kannur.

Transport troubles

While the weaving villages across the State are looking forward to resume operations after the lockdown, they will have to face logistic issues.

“Unavailability of cotton yarn will be a major problem. It comes from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra where the situation is not good and transporting the raw material will be an issue. Even if we are ready we will have to wait for these States to become stable,” says K. Sudhir, Director, Handlooms and Textiles Department.

Exhibitions unlikely

Also, the possibility of huge trade fairs and exhibitions is very low. Since Onam falls in August, the stalls should be ready by mid-July with the new stock and this looks highly improbable.

“There will be restrictions even after the lockdown and we cannot plan events that draw crowds. Most of our sales are through such platforms and if they do not happen, it means a huge dip in revenue.”

Suffering for long

According to Mr. Sudhir, the sector has been suffering since demonetisation and of late there has been a substantial drop in exports as well.

“There was some respite in 2019 and we registered record sales during last Onam. But now it will take several months for the sector to bounce back and make profit. The loss this Vishu season alone will be around ₹20 crore, but we will get the exact figures only after we reopen,” he adds.