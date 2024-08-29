ADVERTISEMENT

Handloom products should reach international markets: Minister

Published - August 29, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Onam handloom expo and sale begins at Sooryakanthi grounds

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is attempting to transform the handloom sector to compete in the international market through novel and attractive products, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State Onam handloom expo and sale at Sooryakanthi grounds, Kanakakkunnu, here on Thursday. The expo and sale will be on till September 14.

Arrears before Onam

Mr. Rajeeve said the talents of handloom weavers should be used in making various products. The government had already sanctioned a working capital of ₹2 crore for this. The arrears for the workers in this sector would be given before Onam, he said.

Hantex and Hanveev should reduce their operational cost and protect their workers. Recommendations of an expert committee constituted for this would be implemented, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil conducted the sale. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided.

