Handloom museum ‘Odam’ opened in Kannur

May 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil on Tuesday inaugurated the handloom museum, ‘Odam’, set up in the heritage building owned by the Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation at Payyambalam here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Devarkovil said the museum told the story of the economic, cultural and social upliftment of a community.

“Museums are mirrors of the heritage and culture of the past,” he said. The Minister said the State government attached immense importance to museums. Many museums were under construction in Kannur. Once they became a reality, the tourism sector will get a boost, he added.

The handloom museum was set up at a cost of ₹2.06 crore with 10 galleries in the heritage building. It was established with emphasis on the concepts of origin, development, evolution, and modernisation of handloom.

Ramachandran Kadannapally, MLA, presided over the function. R. Chandran Pillai, Executive Director, Kerala History and Heritage Museum, presented the report. State Handloom Development Corporation Chairman T.K. Govindan Master delivered the keynote address.

K.V. Sumesh, MLA, and district panchayat president P.P. Divya were present.

