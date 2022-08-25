Handloom market in Kerala to get a boost through more value-added products: Minister

Attempts will be made to produce more value-added products to expand the market for handlooms, Minister for Industries and Coir P. Rajeeve has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Onam Mela 2022 at Nayanar Park here on Thursday.

The Minister said a committee had been appointed to study strengthening of the handloom sector, especially its marketing.

It was during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government that school uniform production was taken up in the handloom sector. The uniform was the mainstay of the sector. However, it was not enough. There was a need to make more value-added products. A combo of coir-cashew-handloom products would be marketed, the Minister said.

In Thiruvananthapuram district alone, ₹23 crore had been given in wages for making uniforms, he said.

The mela will conclude on September 7. Balaramapuram handloom, Kuthampully handloom sari, Hantex, Hanveev products will be available at 20% rebate. Visitors will get to see loom, charkha and other weaving equipment. Those who click selfies at the mela and send these will get a special rebate.