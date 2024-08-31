Handloom festival at Sargaalaya in Kozhikode district from September 1

‘Sargatex 2024’, a State-level handloom festival organised by the National Design Centre under the Ministry of Textiles, will begin at the Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal in Kozhikode on September 1 (Sunday). The two-week festival will feature genuine handloom products from handloom societies and self-help groups from 17 States.

“The festival is being held at Sargaalaya for the first time though it is held across the country regularly under the name ‘Hathkargha Mela’. It will open up a whole new avenue for handloom lovers in Kozhikode and neighbouring districts this Onam,” said P.P. Bhaskaran, Chief Executive Officer of Sargaalaya.

‘Sargatex’ will have 60 stalls, of which 12 will be dedicated to other handicraft products. A business-to-business meet for handloom businesses and theme pavilions by the Handloom Export Promotion Council, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology and the Jharkhand government are the other attractions.

“All types of handloom fabrics known in India will be available at ‘Sargatex’, ranging from Kerala’s traditional handlooms to exotic varieties such as Banarasi and Kanchipuram and handwork styles such as Chikankari and Phulkari,” said Mr. Bhaskaran.

A reels contest titled ‘Kerala Handloom Queen’ is another attraction of the festival. Women may create videos on Instagram or Facebook in traditional Kerala handloom saree or set mundu and handloom blouse and tag Sargatex to win attractive prizes.

Kanathil Jameela, MLA, will inaugurate the festival on September 4 (Wednesday), while Payyoli municipal chairperson V.K. Abdurahiman will preside over the function. Special stalls have been made available for handloom producers from landslide-hit zones in Wayanad.