Handloom exhibition tweaked for summer days

March 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Handwoven dress materials made of thin cotton and other comfortable cloth have a dominant place in the exhibition, which will continue until the end of March.

The Hindu Bureau

A woman taking a look at a handloom stall from Odisha | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An exhibition of Rajasthan handlooms and handicrafts being held at IMA Hall in the town appears tweaked for the harsh summer days that the district is about to witness.

Chanderi, Malmal, and Dabu print cotton sarees are arguably the lightest among the different varieties on display. “Some more varieties, including West Bengal sarees, are to come in the coming days,” said Mahavir, who curated the exhibition.

However, some single-colour Anarkali and Patiala long tops displayed outside the hall are good enough to coax young women. In the Odisha handloom section, Sambalpuri and Ikkat materials are dominant.

The bedsheet section has some variety this time. Apart from comforters and quilts, Ikkat, Pochampally and Jaipur bedsheets have their own niches in the stall.

The traditional jewellery section made of German silver and precious and semi precious stones cannot be missed by a visitor. The Jodhpur statuettes made of black metal have a unique charm. “They don’t need polishing,” said Mr. Mahavir.

