Handle govt. files with humane attitude, CM tells officials

April 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Administrative officials should handle government files with a humane and kind attitude, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Administration will become wholly people-centric if officials were to involve themselves wholeheartedly in resolving various issues brought up before them, he said.

He was speaking at a meeting of administrative officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday in which officials from Under Secretary-level to that of Special Secretary participated.

Every single file deals with live, life-concerning issues and it is the government officials who decide whether these files should remain live or be consigned to death. While coming up from the lower levels in the administrative rung, many such files can meet with an early demise just through the first query or comment written on it. But those handling the files can change its fate and in the process perhaps save or change a life, Mr. Vijayan said.

Yet, the old colonial hangover of keeping people’s issues alive citing technicalities rather than resolving them seems to perpetuate red-tapism. This should go, he added.

Even though the administrative culture has changed dramatically in the last seven years, the administrative machinery needs to be more efficient and fast so that the projects and programmes being envisaged by the government can change the face of society and improve the lives of people, Mr. Vijayan said.

The file-moving process in the administrative system should become more efficient but this is something that can be achieved only through the proactive mindset of the administration and not through a government order.

Many policy decisions taken by the government and some projects announced in the Budget are yet to be implemented. In the current scenario, Plan execution does not seem to move from the administrative level to the practical level unless the Chief Minister and Ministers hold meetings. Welfare projects can be executed only if there is perfect coordination between departments and this seems to be major lacuna in the administration, Mr. Vijayan said.

He commented that earlier, new entrants to government service used to be mentored and trained by the senior bureaucrats so that they attained an optimum level of efficiency within a short time. However, at present, the general attitude seems to be to let new entrants to service learn the ropes by themselves. Senior administrators now do not consider it their responsibility to train or mentor juniors and this selfish culture is being perpetuated, Mr. Vijayan said.

Anyone, regardless of their level of seniority, should be able to express their opinion if they think that a file is not being moved in the right manner or as per the procedure. Senior bureaucrats should also be able to shed their ego and accept suggestions from lower levels, he added.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Additional Chief Secretary, V. Venu, among others, were present at the meeting.