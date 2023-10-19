‘Handicapped’ goes, it is Kerala State Differently Abled Welfare Corporation now

October 19, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation Ltd. has been renamed Kerala State Differently Abled Welfare Corporation Ltd., Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

The corporation’s director board had earlier decided to avoid the use of differently abled and approached the Union government, but the name change was not accepted. The Social Justice department again directed the corporation to speed up the name change. A director board meeting in August raised the same demand with the Union government again, following which the name change was given approval.

For the name change to come into effect fully, a director board and a general body meeting have to convened. The director board will meet on October 25, followed by the general body to complete the name change, Dr. Bindu said in a statement on October 18.