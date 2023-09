September 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

Hamsa Ali has been selected for the Lion of the Year award. Mr. Ali of the Wadakkanchery Lions Club has been selected for the award for organising 1,533 free cataract camps in which 27,000 people underwent free cataract surgery with the support of various hospitals.

He has been selected for the award from 6,000 members of the Lions Clubs in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram revenue districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.