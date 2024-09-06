Hamlet of vegetable farming turns into vibrant sea of yellow and orange

Against the backdrop of greenery and rolling hills, Thattayil — a farming hamlet near Pandalam — has transformed into a vibrant sea of orange and yellow.

With Onam just around the corner, what was once a vast expanse of vegetable farms has now become a flourishing landscape of marigolds, thanks to the ambitious ‘Pookkal Nirayum Gramam’ (Village Full of Flowers) project, initiated by the State Horticulture Mission and the Pandalam-Thekkekkara grama panchayat.

For three years

“It’s been three years since the project was launched, and a collective of 35 farmers is cultivating marigolds on eight hectares for this Onam season,” said S. Rajendra Prasad, president of the panchayat. After the marigold harvest, jasmine cultivation will follow.

The local body , which aims at promoting self-sufficiency in flower production, has provided seeds and manure, benefiting mainly women and economically disadvantaged families. The demand for flowers for temple rituals and events like weddings has provided the villagers with a stable income.

“Previously, marigold was brought from Tamil Nadu, driving up prices in the local market. Now, with local cultivation, prices have dropped significantly,” Mr. Prasad added.

Keeping boars at bay

For farmers in hilly areas who were facing crop destruction by wild boars, marigold cultivation has been a game-changer. “Wild boars, known for destroying crops, have shown little interest in marigolds, giving us some peace of mind,” said one farmer.

In fact, floriculture has proven so profitable at Thattayil that it has inspired more villagers to take up flower farming, despite the hard work involved —days that begin early in the morning and stretch into the evening. It is the collective spirit and willingness to share knowledge about floriculture that has turned Thattayil into a model village.

Government support, such as a 50% subsidy on solar fencing to protect fields from wild animals, has further boosted the morale of farmers. However, the heavy rains this year remain a lingering concern.

The harvest season for Onam kicked off last week, with Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar inaugurating the harvest festival on the farm of local farmer K.I. Varghese.