Hamdullah Sayeed of Indian National Congress wrests back Lakshadweep

In the sole Parliament constituency in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep that has been witnessing a repeat of the electoral battle between same rivals dating back to the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed of the Indian National Congress clawed his way back from the heartbreak of the previous election to post victory by a comfortable margin of 2,647 votes against his immediate rival Mohammed Faizal P.P. of the National Congress Party (Saradchandra Pawar).

During the 2019 election, Mr. Faizal had managed to retain the constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes by a mere 823 votes. His maiden victory came in 2014 against the same rival by 1,535 votes. Mr. Sayeed, son of the late P.M. Muhammed Sayeed who represented the archipelago for 10 consecutive terms, had won the seat in the 2009 election.

Lakshadweep islands recorded a marginal decrease in polling percentage from 85.21% in the 2019 Parliament election to 83.88% though it was still the highest turnout among the States and the Union Territories that went to polls in the second phase on April 19.

Of the total polled votes of 49,200, Mr. Sayeed garnered 25,726 against Mr. Faizal’s 23,079 votes. While the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) had fielded Yousuf T.P., he managed to bag a paltry 201 votes, which was closer to the 133 polled in favour of NOTA (None of the Above).

Mr. Sayeed registered a lead from the very outset and retained it through all six rounds, except the 5th round. In the first round covering the booths of the islands of Bitra, Chetlat, Kiltan and part of Kadamat, Mr. Sayeed registered a lead of 639 votes. The lead dropped marginally to 570 votes in the second round covering the booths of Amini and parts of Kadamat and Androth. Incidentally, both the candidates were from Androth, the largest of the islands in the chain.

The lead further dropped to 420 in the third round when votes from the rest of the booths in Androth and all but one booth in Kalpeni were counted. In the fourth round, the lead, however, rose to 532 when votes from Minicoy and the remaining one booth of Kalpeni were counted. Mr. Faizal posted a slender lead of 77 votes in the 5th round covering booths in Kavaratti and one booth in Minicoy were counted. But Mr. Sayeed wrestled back the lead of 484 votes when votes from Agatti and remaining one booth in Kavaratti were counted.

