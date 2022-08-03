Kerala

Ham Radios for disaster management 

Special Correspondent Thrissur August 03, 2022 20:23 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:23 IST

Ham Radio operators’ service has been sought for making disaster management more efficient in the district.

The service is available in all taluks in Thrissur district, and in all, 17 operators are coordinating the work.

The ham radio operators have been deployed to coordinate the disaster management work in case the communication networks fail.

The ham radio operators have Amateur Station Individual Operator Licences. They use HF,VHF and UHF frequency. They can send data to taluk offices or to emergency operation centre in district collectorate without power supply in emergency situations. The service of ham radio operators was well appreciated during the 2018 floods.

