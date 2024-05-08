Halt mineral sand mining in coastal areas: KGVES urges govt.

The Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) has urged the State government to use scientific methods to protect the Alappuzha coast and Kuttanad region. It has urged the government to halt mineral sand mining in coastal areas.

A meeting of the KGVES held on Wednesday observed that while beach nourishment works were taking place around the world, the Kerala government was engaged in beach destruction activities. It called on the authorities to clean and deepen 15 ‘pozhis’ to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea.

“No steps have been taken to rejuvenate the AC canal. The condition of the Thottappally spillway and its shutters is pathetic. The Irrigation department has not yet replaced a shutter damaged some time ago,” said Suresh Kumar S., chairman, KGVES.

Mr. Kumar said the construction of two bridges as part of widening the National Highway on the west side of the spillway would block floodwaters from flowing to the sea. The sand and mud removed for the construction of seven pillars of two bridges have been kept near the spillway shutters, he added.

