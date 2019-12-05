Half-yearly exams from Monday

The half-yearly examinations in State schools will begin on December 9. With the General Education Department deciding to conduct the SSLC and Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations during the morning hours, the half-yearly examinations too will be held in the morning. Schools have been directed to use all possible classrooms for the examinations. In schools that have adequate classrooms, the SSLC and higher secondary examinations can be seated in separate classrooms. Plus One and Plus Two students can be mixed so that a maximum of three students occupy a bench.
In schools which lack enough classrooms or furniture to follow the above seating pattern, one Plus One or Plus Two student can be seated between two SSLC students or one SSLC student can be seated between two Plus One or Plus Two students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.