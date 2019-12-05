Half-yearly exams from Monday

The half-yearly examinations in State schools will begin on December 9. With the General Education Department deciding to conduct the SSLC and Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations during the morning hours, the half-yearly examinations too will be held in the morning. Schools have been directed to use all possible classrooms for the examinations. In schools that have adequate classrooms, the SSLC and higher secondary examinations can be seated in separate classrooms. Plus One and Plus Two students can be mixed so that a maximum of three students occupy a bench.

In schools which lack enough classrooms or furniture to follow the above seating pattern, one Plus One or Plus Two student can be seated between two SSLC students or one SSLC student can be seated between two Plus One or Plus Two students.