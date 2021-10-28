Half the eligible population of Kerala fully vaccinated: Veena

Health Minister says 94% have taken at least one dose

Over half of the population in the State (50.02%) eligible for COVID-19 vaccination have been fully vaccinated, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement here on Thursday.

She said it was an important milestone for the State, when the fight against COVID-19 was still on. The proportion who has received at least one dose of the vaccine has crossed 94% (94.58%), which is much higher than the national average. At the national-level, the coverage of first dose has reached 77.37% and that of both doses, 33.99%.

The vaccination in the State is nearing target and in three districts — Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad — the proportion of the fully vaccinated has reached almost 100%, with very few left to take the first dose.

Delay in second dose

According to the reports from the vaccination centres, many were delaying the second dose beyond the prescribed inter-dosage interval, the statement said. Ms. George appealed to people to complete the vaccination as soon the second dose is due as both doses are necessary to afford protection against COVID-19.